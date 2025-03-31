WH Smith’s decline: A cautionary tale of bad branding

(Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)

As WH Smith disappears from the high street, Will Bosanko looks at why the brand failed, and asks whether there is a future for TG Jones

WH Smith’s disappearance from UK high streets marks the quiet end of a once-iconic British brand. After months of speculation, the books and stationery chain is set for a £76m sale to Modella Capital, with plans to rebrand 480 stores as TG Jones.

But this isn’t just another story of high street decline. It’s a stark case study in what happens when a brand loses relevance. The business has failed to ruthlessly articulate what it stands for, leaving consumers confused about its story.

So, where did WH Smith go wrong?

The confusing ‘WHS’ rebrand

Let’s start with a lack of clarity. It became increasingly unclear what the WH Smith brand stood for, why it mattered or how it fitted into modern life. And in today’s landscape, relevance is everything. If people don’t know your value, they’ll go elsewhere.

Take its tentative “WHS” rebrand trial in 2023. It lacked confidence, failed to cut through and only deepened consumer confusion. A brand refresh isn’t just about a new logo or design tweak, it requires a clear articulation of the business vision and its value to all audiences. Without that, even the most established brands can lose their footing.

WH Smith’s failure to evolve

This wasn’t just a branding misstep; WH Smith failed to evolve. Businesses and brands must move in lockstep with changing consumer behaviour. As digital consumption soared and customer expectations shifted, WH Smith clung to a tired paper goods formula.

Where was the reinvention? The standout proposition? The compelling reason to choose WH Smith over Amazon, Waterstones or the convenience of supermarket bookshelves? It never materialised.

Away from the high street, the software giant Adobe offered a masterclass in reinvention, leaning into the market shift towards digital-first subscription-based models. Rather than clinging to legacy revenue streams from its Photoshop and Illustrator products, it committed to repositioning itself as a cloud-based, AI-driven creative solutions company.

While WH Smith’s travel division thrived, serving a captive airport audience, the core high street business stagnated. The company became a textbook case of inertia: not adapting, not differentiating and, ultimately, not surviving.

The road ahead: A shot at reinvention

Now, with a focus on its more successful travel division, WH Smith has one shot to reset. But success will require more than just maintaining presence in airports and train stations.

To remain relevant, it must define a sharp, compelling offer for today’s travellers. That means understanding what it uniquely brings to the journey, beyond convenience. It also requires building a brand fit for purpose to communicate that evolved role with clarity and confidence.

No half-measures. No hesitation. Without a distinctive and meaningful role, the travel division risks following the high street business into irrelevance.

Will it survive as TG Jones?

Meanwhile, for TG Jones, the acquisition and name reset is both an opportunity and a risk. A blank slate allows reinvention, but it also demands a bold and decisive strategy. If the brand is to resonate, it can’t rely on nostalgia or attempt to replicate WH Smith’s past success. The formulaic name alone spells a potential problem there.

Instead, Modella Capital must instil this empty vessel with a clear, differentiated proposition from day one. It must rebuild belief among customers, employees and stakeholders alike. That means creating a compelling retail experience that aligns with modern shopping habits and innovates where WH Smith stagnated. This way, it will establish credibility, not just presence, on the high street.

Relevance isn’t just a nice-to-have; it is the fundamental difference between growth and disappearance.

Will Bosanko is CEO UK & Europe at Brandpie