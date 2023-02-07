WeTransfer partners with blockchain platform Minima to give more control to digital content creators

Blockchain platform Minima has announced a unique collaboration with digital content sharing platform WeTransfer.

The two companies are set to deploy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Minima network to empower creators all over the world with digital rights management for their intellectual property.

Users will have the ability to generate NFTs directly from their phones or any other device, giving them control over how and with whom they share their digital assets and collect revenue.

This will be made possible by Minima’s globally distributed communications network, which is set to go live in 180 countries from next month.

Minima’s blockchain technology will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Web3 development, with data privacy and self-sovereignty at its core.

Hugo Feiler

“WeTransfer is thrilled to work with Minima, whose vision is aligned strongly with ours to seamlessly connect people and facilitate innovation and creativity without sacrificing privacy,” said Damian Bradfield, Chief Creative Officer at WeTransfer.

Minima’s secure peer-to-peer network enables the transfer of value from person to person without third-party intermediaries. This allows users to create revenue directly from their own digital assets, and continue to receive revenue for the lifetime of its use.

“We as a partnership look forward to supporting the development and acceleration of creativity in the digital age where individuals retain ownership and control of their work,” said Hugo Feiler, CEO of Minima.

“This partnership will explore the practical use of NFT technology, something which interests not only the crypto industry, but will be a test case to demonstrate the potential of wider adoption of this innovative digital tool.”