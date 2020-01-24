Wetherspoons limits parents to two alcoholic drinks

Wetherspoons pubs have told parents to stick to two drinks if they have their children with them.

The pub chain said it is a staff guideline and applies to pubs across the country to deter “unruly behaviour”.

The rule was first publicised by the Robert Pocock pub in Gravesend, Kent last Sunday.

A poster at the Wetherspoons pub read: “As part of our licensing it is our responsibility to ensure that we are protecting children from harm. Therefore adults in charge of children will be allowed to have one alcoholic drink and a further alcoholic drink with a sit-down meal.”

It also said that if customers exceed the limit the pub has the “legal right to refuse service of alcohol”. The notice has since been taken down.

A spokesman for Wetherspoons said it has been a guideline for eight years. Managers can enforce it at their discretion.

Wetherspoons asked the manager of the Robert Pocock pub to take the poster down because it was not “appropriate”.

The spokesman said that the poster was put up in “good faith”. They added that a lot of customers had agreed with the sentiment.

It is illegal to be drunk and in charge of a child in a public place under the Licensing Act 1902. Punishment can include a fine or prison for more serious cases.

Earlier this week Wetherspoons announced it was slashing the price of 10 drinks in honour of Brexit.

The founder and chief executive of Wetherspoons, Tim Martin, is an outspoken supporter of Brexit. He has slammed ‘elite Remainers’ in the past.

The “Let’s stay friends” offer will reduce the price of selected Wetherspoons drinks which originate in European countries.

Martin said: “We want to remain friends with our European neighbours and offer a range of drinks at an excellent price.”