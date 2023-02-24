Westminster street renamed ‘Kyiv Road’ to mark anniversary of invasion

Kyiv Road

A central London street has been renamed ‘Kyiv Road’ to mark the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Putin’s Russia.

Westminster City Council announced the move to mark the landmark date today.

Council leader Adam Hug said: “Westminster is home to Ukrainians displaced by the war, and our residents have opened their hearts and their doors to those fleeing Putin’s war machine.”

The new address will cover a small section of Bayswater Road W2 and is a short distance from the Russian embassy.

The council said the new road name was a fitting gesture for a nation whose bravery had inspired the international community.

Hug said: “The request for a new place name has come from the Ukrainian community itself.

“As the centre of an international capital, it seemed to us entirely fitting that part of our city should carry a torch for the unbowed defenders of Ukraine.

“It’s a small stretch of road, but we want to show the people of Ukraine that their struggle has a visible place.”

The new sign will be installed today on a stretch of Bayswater Road which runs from Palace Court to Ossington Street.

Marble Arch will also be lit up in the Ukrainian colours and the Ukrainian flag will fly above Westminster City Hall in Victoria Street.