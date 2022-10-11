Westminster council to give Oxford Street a glow-up in revitalisation effort

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers crossing the road in Oxford Street, in London

Oxford Street is set for a revamp after Westminster council announced it would focus spending in the area on London’s main shopping drag – shelving projects to the north and south.

“The Council’s capital funding… will now be directed to prioritise and deliver public realm improvements on Oxford Street itself,” the Council said yesterday.

The once-glitzy street has become synonymous in recent years with tatty tourist outlets and American candy shops – which have recently been turned over by authorities for a host of offences.

“We believe Oxford Street has a bright future,” Geoff Barraclough, Westminster’s lead on planning and environment said yesterday.

Improvements will include wider pavements and “greening” but plans for pedestrianisation have also been ditched.