West End woes: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella cancelled as cast learn of news ‘by press release’

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 22: A general view of the Gillian Lynne Theatre, which has had to pull its performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Cinderella’, due to Covid on December 22, 2021 in London, England. The show is due to restart in February. Nearly two dozen theatres here were forced to cancel shows in recent days due to the latest Covid-19 wave. Yesterday, the government announced £30 million would be added to the Cultural Recovery Fund, which supports theatres, museums and similar institutions. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Cinderella has been cancelled after less than a year, after the West End show faced a turbulent launch.

Cinderella had faced a tumultuous run and is understood to have suffered heavy losses since its opening night last summer.

Equity UK, the trade union for actors and singers, has written to composer Lloyd Webber after some performers found out about the cancellation on social media.

Paul Fleming, general secretary of Equity UK, said it was “unacceptable” that staff had learnt of the news “by press release” and workers should be compensated.

The trade union had written to Lloyd Webber to “express our anger at this callous attack on the dignity of the Cinderella company,” Fleming added.

Staff described finding out they were “sacked via social media” after it was announced that the West End show would halt production after 12 June.

Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group insisted it had reached out to “everyone involved” either with a “call, email or in person” prior to the news being made public.

“Every effort was made to ensure people were notified before it went live, while trying to manage how quickly it would move on social media once people were informed,” a statement added.

I don’t think I have the words. And if I did I would probably be advised not to say them. Sending love to all impacted by todays news and by how that news was delivered. 💔 — Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) May 1, 2022

Actress Carrie Hope Fletcher, who plays the role of Cinderella, tweeted to say she was “sending love to all impacted by today’s news and by how that news was delivered.”

“I don’t think I have the words. And if I did I would probably be advised not to say them,” she added.

Cast member Summer Strallen said on Twitter she had found the news “via social media” while Luke Latchman described learning via a tweet that his plans for a “career changing West End lead” had been dashed.

Imagine – planning in your head 100 times what you’re going to say when it’s announced. Telling your friends and family you have something coming and can’t wait to tell them about it. Knowing that career changing west end lead was coming. Then you see a tweet and it’s all gone💔 — Luke Latchman (@lukelatchman) May 1, 2022

Lloyd Webber was forced to halt performances at the Gillian Lynne theatre from late December to early February after the Omicron variant threatened to cause disruption this winter.

In 2021, previews had to be played at reduced capacity, with the production losing some £100,000 each week.

After a year-long delay due to the initial Covid lockdown, the show’s opening night was cancelled at the last minute due to a cast member testing positive for Covid.

“Not only did [Cinderella] get some of the best reviews of my career, but we led the charge to reopen the West End, ensuring that theatre and live entertainment remained relevant and in the news,” Lloyd Webber said in a statement.

The composer had slammed the government’s restrictions on theatres as lockdown measures eased.

“We held the Government’s feet to the flames throughout their changes of heart during the pandemic,” he added.