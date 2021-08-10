Covid: West End shows halted as self-isolation rules hit theatres

While the end of lockdown restrictions promised a show-stopping return for the West End, self-isolation troubles mean London theatres are still being forced to put productions on ice.

Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat, Jersey Boys and The Lion King have all been forced to cancel performances in recent days after cast or crew members were pinged by the NHS app.

It follows similar closures impacting shows including The Prince of Egypt and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella.

The cancellations mark a major setback for West End theatres, which were given the green light to reopen just two weeks ago.

Government guidelines mean the cancelled shows will be unable to reopen until 17 August, when rules will change meaning double vaccinated people do not have to isolate if pinged.

Ministers last week unveiled a government-backed insurance scheme for the live events sector — a move that was welcomed by UK theatre groups.

But they warned the ongoing self-isolation rules, as well as any potential reintroduction of social distancing measures, meant theatres were still under threat.

“Theatre productions need long term sustainable cover for shows running daily over a considerable period of time,” they said. “These risks and requirements are not addressed properly by the proposal.”