New West End Company chief leaves role as chief of business group for down under

The head of the New West End Company is departing to oversee improvements to Sydney’s Western Harbour shopping district.

After six years at the industry body, Jace Tyrell is leaving to head Australia’s first business improvement district (BID), the New Sydney Waterfront Company.

NWEC works across 80 streets in the central London heartland, representing 150,000 employees.

In a parting shot to UK policymakers, Tyrell has reiterated calls for an overhaul of the business rates system, as well as a review on the decision to abolish tax free shopping in the UK.

Tyrell also urged the government to simplify the Electronic Visa Waiver Scheme for visitors from the Gulf States and extend Sunday trading hours in London’s shopping destinations.

His departure comes as the West End seeks to rebound from the Covid pandemic, which has seen a drop in the level of footfall from international tourists.

Stepping into Tyrell’s shoes will be Dee Corsi, currently chief operating officer, who will take on the role from October.

“After six years at the helm, it is time to turn to a new chapter with a unique and compelling offer to head back to Australia in October this year,” Tyrell said. “Sydney’s Western Harbour is one of Australia’s most loved areas, with a huge scope to re-assert itself as a leading global retail, leisure, commercial and cultural powerhouse.”

The West End was “set to transform into a district filled with innovative new brands, experiences and streetscape that really cater to the modern local and global customer,” he added.

However, Tyrell said the government must “act now” to help aid businesses in the area as they recovered from the pandemic.