West Burton to host prototype fusion plant

The Government has named a Nottinghamshire power station as the home for the UK’s prototype fusion energy plant.

West Burton power station will host ‘STEP’ (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production), which aims to be built by 2040.

Fusion is based on the same physical reactions that power the sun and stars, and created when two light atomic nuclei combine while releasing large amounts of energy.

The Government believes technology has significant potential to deliver safe, sustainable, low carbon energy for future generations.

It believes STEP programme will create thousands of highly skilled jobs during construction and operations, as well as attracting other high tech industries to the region.

The programme will also include apprenticeship schemes in the region, building on the success of the UK Atomic Energy Authority’s (UKAEA) Oxfordshire Advanced Skills centre in Culham.

Conversations with local providers and employers have already begun, with schemes to start as soon as possible.

The UK government is providing £220m of funding for the first phase of STEP, which will see the UK Atomic Energy Authority produce a concept design by 2024.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “This is a huge moment for fusion energy in the UK. The STEP project will bring real benefits, including good jobs, opportunities for local companies and an ambition to drive skills and investment in the community.

“As we look to moving away from fossil fuels towards net zero, it is important that we find new ways of meeting our growing energy demands. Fusion offers the opportunity to produce virtually limitless energy that will power low-carbon economies across the world. The UK can play a central role in making that a reality.”