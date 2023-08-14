Wellbeing disruptor UNTIL bags Dragon Steven Bartlett in bid to mend ‘broken’ industry

Entrepreneur and star of Dragon’s Den, Steven Bartlett, has pumped cash in to London wellness disruptor UNTIL, as he joins the brand in a top executive role to drive its expansion.

The investor joined as its new marketing co-founder to help fix the “broken” sector, following investment into the industry which is worth £3.5tn .

UNTIL, which was founded in 2021 by Vishal Amin and Alex Pellew, has more than 250 self-employed professionals across a range of treatments which allows them to work independently, while not taking a percentage of their earnings.

Bartlett will help shape the brand and support its expansion into the US, as part of a recent £4m investment round for UNTIL.

The company, which has offices in Soho and Liverpool Street is looking to add in a third in Marylebone later in 2023 – before a massive and ambitious expansion of 40 facilities in five cities over the next four years.

It currently offers 5,000 sessions every month, with the business having doubled its sales in the last year. It is also set to expand into different areas of health and well-being, including dentistry.

Speaking about joining the brand, Steven Bartlett, marketing co-founder at UNTIL, said that “as an entrepreneur, I have become increasingly obsessed with my health and wellness. Without our physical and mental health in good shape, we have nothing. Yet the health and wellness market is broken.”

“When I heard about this, I not only believed, I knew that there must be a better way. That’s why I’ve joined forces with UNTIL – this disruptive solution rebalances the scales and puts healthcare and wellness professionals first.

“There hasn’t been a fair option, until now, and I’m extremely proud to be joining a business that will change the health and wellness landscape forever.”

Vishal Amin, Co-Founder and CEO said Bartlett “champion the hard-working entrepreneurs in this industry” who have been “overlooked for too long, and it is time for change. Alex Pellew, who is also co-founder and CXO added that he couldn’t “think of someone more aligned with the direction of UNTIL than Steven.”

“We exist to help wellness practitioners break free and create their own thriving business. Steven is not only passionate about wellness but is also one of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs of his generation.”