We deserved to beat Liverpool, says Chelsea boss Pochettino after reign begins with draw

Axel Disasi equalised for Chelsea against Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge (Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted his team deserved all three points after beginning his tenure with a pulsating 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool.

Luis Diaz put the visitors in front when he stretched to convert a through-ball from Mohamed Salah as Liverpool threatened to overrun Chelsea in their opening Premier League fixture.

But new signing Axel Disasi, who arrived earlier this month from Monaco, swept home an equaliser before half-time, while both teams had goals disallowed for offside.

Read more Premier League club owners: A breakdown of the state of play

“I think we deserved a little bit more overall,” said former Tottenham boss Pochettino, who took charge in July.

“We feel pleased, but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and we deserved to win, but it is only the beginning.

“It was difficult from the beginning but how we grew in the game, found the way to play and started to dominate and push Liverpool deeper, I am very pleased about everything.”

Liverpool thought they had gone two up when Salah beat Robert Sanchez only to be ruled offside, while the same fate befell Chelsea after Ben Chilwell rounded Alisson.

“​​The start was really good, offensively and defensively. We scored a super first goal, scored a sensational second goal that was unfortunately offside,” said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

“We had our moments, it was a super intense game, wild in moments. We should have controlled it more but couldn’t and now we keep working.”

Klopp added there was no update on Moises Caicedo, the Brighton midfielder subject of a £110m transfer tug of war between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Elsewhere, new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou saw his side draw 2-2 at Brentford in their first game since selling record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Cristian Romero headed Spurs in front but Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty and Yoane Wissa’s deflected strike put the hosts ahead until Emerson Royal’s late first half equaliser.