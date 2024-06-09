Ways to launch a new sportswear brand in a crowded market

In recent years sportswear has become so much more than the clothes you wear to stay active, it has become a huge part of mainstream culture and fashion and a staple in wardrobes all over the world.

That’s not to say it’s never used for its original purpose anymore, especially in sports like running, in the last year there have been record numbers of runners in the London marathon.

Vinny Clark, CEO of Levy Merchandising, a new arm of sports and entertainment experience giants Levy UK & Ireland, has launched a new sportswear brand, Sudu.

Clark has taken the time to discuss six key things that they believe make a business and its brand stand out when bringing something brand new to the market.

Have a purpose and combine it with a unique product

The sportswear market is competitive, so you have to be prepared to bring something new to the space. The team at Sudu has done this with insoles that propel your running and purpose-built collections based on ‘run, train, play and rest’ to meet both the classic training aspect and the lifestyle component that comes with sportswear.

Connect with your consumers

A consumer should feel seen and thought about in your products, if they can imagine themselves wearing the clothes, or represented by the brand then you’re already halfway there. Sudu is managing this by creating a brand for athletes at all levels.

Also, supporting a charity that supports your vision is a way of doubling down on that commitment to creating a strong customer base.

In this case, they are working with a UK-based charity Sported, which is aimed at getting young people into sports and building communities through that.

Target your launch

Don’t try to overcommit to lots of different things at the start. This could disrupt your purpose, focusing on one main element can be the thing that makes your brand stand out.

This is why Sudu began with their run category before moving on to the other train, play and rest categories. They are also starting with menswear, and with womenswear in development, consolidating the products before launch and seeing how the menswear collection does will be able to inform how to go forward with the women’s collection.

Don’t stand still

In a fast-evolving consumer market, you must be able to be ahead and stay ahead with your products, Sudu is doing this by constant product adaption and using those with industry experience to inform their product decisions, being willing to take risks informed by audience needs, making them a trendsetter rather than a follower.

The bigger picture

Building foundations to create a lasting brand in the space is something to keep in mind alongside the targeted approach. There are sportswear brands that have been around for decades and have a loyal consumer base. You have to play a long game with your customers and community at the heart of everything you do and consider a mix of marketing to present your brand in the best way possible for the long term.