Wayne Rooney sacked by Plymouth Argyle

Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Plymouth Argyle with the club bottom of the Championship and facing a relegation battle.

Argyle have won just four of their 23 Championship matches this season, netting 18 points in the process.

Former Manchester United player Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as Head Coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

“To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support.

“Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

Rooney started his managerial career with Derby County before spells with DC United in the MLS and Birmingham City.

He resigned as Derby boss in 2022 after the team were relegated to League One due to points deductions, finished bottom of the Eastern Conference at DC United and won just twice in 15 games at St Andrew’s.