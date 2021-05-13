Watchdog gives UHY Hacker Young a slap on the wrist for shoddy audit

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has given what it described as a “severe reprimand” to UHY Hacker Young for its audit of a Malaysia-based rubber manufacturer.

The FRC declared UHY Hacker Young’s 2016 audit of Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber (IKKR) was unsatisfactory, and as a result told the accountancy firm to give staff involved in the audit more training.

The audit failures included a general failure to prepare sufficient audit documentation, a failure to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence and a lack of professional scepticism, the FRC said.

The FRC also personally reprimanded Julie Zhuge Wilson, who was the audit engagement partner on the project.

The watchdog stopped short of fining UHY or Wilson, though both will have to pay for the cost of the investigation, totalling £146,752 and £62,894 retrospectively.

Wilson has also been banned from acting as a statuary auditor of any listed company for two years.

UHY has already undertaken “significant remedial action” following the regulator’s audit quality review of the group, the FRC added.

FRC deputy executive counsel Claudia Mortimore said: “The relevant requirements breached in this case related to numerous fundamental areas of the audit and were designed to ensure the quality and effectiveness of the audit.

“The proportionate sanctions are geared towards preventing recurrence of the breaches and improving audit quality.”

UHY has been contacted for comment.