Watchdog approves £222m takeover of Hawthorn pubs by Admiral Taverns

Admiral Tavern’s £222m acquisition of almost 700 pubs has been given the green light by the competition watchdog.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Admiral Taverns and Hawthorn Leisure must tackle competition concerns in several local areas.

The community pub operator said it understood the merger gives rise to a realistic prospect of a reduction of competition in seven local catchments where it and Hawthorn both currently operate venues.

Admiral now has until November 3 to submit a proposal on how to address the watchdog’s concerns.

The acquisition of Hawthorn’s 687-site strong portfolio will make Admiral one of the UK’s largest pub operator.