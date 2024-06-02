Watch USA batter Aaron Jones smash 10 sixes in T20 World Cup opener

DALLAS, TEXAS – JUNE 01: Aaron Jones of USA celebrates winning the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Canada at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Aaron Jones blasted 10 sixes in an unbeaten 94 to inspire co-hosts the USA to victory over Canada in the opening match of cricket’s T20 World Cup.

The explosive batter carried the USA to their highest ever run chase and a seven-wicket win over their neighbours on Saturday night in Texas.

Half-centuries from Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton helped Canada to set the hosts a target of 195 for victory at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

After the USA’s openers Steven Taylor and Monank Patel fell quickly, Jones teamed up with Andries Gous to put on a power-hitting clinic.

The 29-year-old New Yorker, whose parents are from Barbados, took full advantage of the short boundaries at the former baseball ground, clearing the stands with some efforts.

Jones’s 94 not out came off just 40 balls, while Gous added 65 to get the USA off to a perfect start in an event they are co-hosting with the Caribbean.

“Hopefully this innings will open the eyes of people who don’t know me or USA cricket,” he said.

Holders England are due to play their first match of the tournament against Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by PA