Watch: Malala urges Biden to 'take a bold step' to protect Afghan people

U.S. President Joe Biden “has a lot to do” and must “take a bold step” to protect the Afghan people, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said in a video interview. Watch the full report.
Tuesday 17 August 2021 11:05 amTags: City A.M. TV
