Watch: Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court in Brasilia

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro have continued to contest his defeat to rival Lula in Brazil

Supporters of Brazil’s former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the Supreme Court, the Congress building and surrounded the presidential palace in Brasilia, according to television images.

In an echo of the Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Several thousand protesters broke into the buildings and were seen on television smashing furniture inside the Supreme Court and the Congress. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.

Bolsonaro supporters broke into the Supreme Court (video below) and Congress pic.twitter.com/oz2uIM7UpM — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) January 8, 2023

Many of the protestors dispute the result of the Oct. 30 election in which leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro. The former president repeatedly questioned, without evidence, the credibility of the country’s electronic voting system, and many of his hardcore supporters believe him.

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate.

Bolsonaro supporters attacking federal buildings in Brasilia. National Congress and the Planalto Palace, the seat of executive power, both broken into. Images of shattered windows and ransacked workspaces, all painfully reminiscent of Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/esvFYE0HcC — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 8, 2023

Lula was in Sao Paulo for the weekend and on a trip to the interior of the state.

Lula’s Workers Party asked the office of the top public prosecutor to order public security forces to act in containing the demonstrators.

Reuters