When Musk met Bolsonaro: Brazilian President says Twitter takeover will be a ‘breath of hope’

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that Elon Musk’s proposed takeover of Twitter was “a breath of hope” for him.

Bolsonaro said that he hoped the U.S. billionaire would show the world during Musk’s visit to Brazil how much the country does to protect the Amazon.

The two will discuss a potential partnership on rural connectivity and deforestation monitoring, according to O Globo.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder met with the Brazilian Communications Minister Fabio Faria back November, where they spoke about cutting down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

It is understood that the meeting with Musk and the far-right President will also include major business executives, including the Telecom Italia Chief Executive Pietro Labriola and the chairman of Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual, Andre Esteves.

In Meta’s most recent adversarial threat report, Facebook’s parent firm found and dismantled accounts posing as fake nonprofits to downplay the dangers of deforestation. It is believed that these accounts were traced back to individuals with ties to the Brazilian military.