Was 2024 the year of the stockpicker? Nope.

Stockpickers didn’t win out in 2024.

Every year, asset managers claim that this year is the year of the stockpicker.

At the start of 2024, Bank of America claimed that “active funds will have greater odds of selecting winners in 2024”.

“We expect more idiosyncratic opportunities next year given elevated valuation dispersion and increased public market inefficiencies, which should create a more supportive environment for stock pickers,” the second largest bank in the US claimed.

“Right now, I’m feeling pretty good about what’s in store for old-fashioned stockpicking in 2024,” added Federates Hermes CIO Stephen Auth in January.

And yet this year, as with every other year, that was not the case.

New data from AJ Bell’s Manager versus Machine report reveals only 31 per cent of active funds managed to outperform the market during 2024, with only 33 per cent outperforming over 10 years.

Breaking down by region, things look even worse for stockpickers. Only 18 per cent of global funds outperformed a passive alternative, and not a single region saw a majority of its funds outperform their benchmark.

“Whether you look at the short term or zoom out and take a wider perspective, the picture remains dismal for active managers,” said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

For UK-focused funds, just 35 per cent managed to outperform in 2024, and this shrinks to only 26 per cent over a five year timeframe.

The average active UK fund grew 9.3 per cent throughout 2024, compared to 10.5 per cent for the average passive.

Investors seem to be realising that active fund managers will struggle to beat the market. Retail investors have withdrawn over £100bn from active funds in the last three years, while investing £48bn in passive funds.

“The exodus from active funds shows only the most minimal signs of abating, with 2024 withdrawals on course to come in just below those of last year’s record-breaking outflows,” added Khalaf.

But who knows, maybe 2025 will be the year of the stockpicker.