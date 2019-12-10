'Warning bells': Former Boeing employee to testify after 737 Max concerns

A former Boeing employee who said “warning bells” were going off in his head before two deadly crashes involving the best selling 737 Max plane is set to give what could be damning evidence against the firm tomorrow.



Edward Pierson, a former senior operations manager in Boeing’s flight test and evaluation unit, will testify at a House hearing into how the plane was passed as safe to fly.

Before the first crash in October 2018, Pierson wrote to the company’s management: “All my internal warning bells are going off and for the first time in my life, I’m sorry to say that I’m hesitant about putting my family on a Boeing airplane.”



Pierson’s lawyer said in a statement that Boeing refused to act on his warnings, which came four months before the first crash, and that Pierson was speaking out “to ensure that Boeing can no longer place profits above safety.”



A Boeing spokesman said: “Although Mr Pierson did not provide specific information or detail about any particular defect or quality issue, Boeing took his concerns about 737 production disruption seriously.”



He added that after Pierson retired and raised the issue again “those concerns received renewed scrutiny at the highest levels of the company”.



The spokesman added: “The suggestion by Mr Pierson of a link between his concerns and the recent Max accidents is completely unfounded.”

Pierson will appear before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

It comes after Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg was savaged by

the US Senate Commerce Committee in October for his part in letting the plane fly. Two crashes involving the jet killed 346 people before it was grounded worldwide.

The Boeing boss admitted to lawmaker that the firm made mistakes in designing the 737 Max, in his most public admission that it botched the development of the now-grounded best-selling jet.