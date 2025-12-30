Warner Bros slides ahead of takeover deadline

Warner Bros shares slipped 0.04 per cent to $28.79 (£21.30) on Monday

Warner Bros Discovery has been trading lower in the days leading up to the 21 January offer deadline, as investors weigh the chances of a successful deal amid competing bids from Netflix and Paramount Skydance.

Shares slipped 0.04 per cent to $28.79 (£21.30) on Monday, trading around four per cent below Paramount’s $30 cash offer.

This gap reflects the deal’s risks around financing, regulatory scrutiny, and shareholder approval.

Investors have been treating WBD stock as a deal-arbitrage play, trying to price both the likelihood and timing of a resolution.

Paramount Skydance’s $30-per-share cash bid was recently also strengthened by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s personal $40.4bn guarantee and an increased $5.8bn reverse termination fee, designed to reassure shareholders worried about financing.

However, Netflix remains the board-backed preferred route, with an offer of $23.25 in cash and roughly $4.50 in Netflix stock per WBD share, according to WBD. This would value the streaming giant at $27.75.

Warner Bros Discovery has publicly said the Netflix combination seems to deliver “superior, more certain value” to shareholders.

Strategic stakes

The process is far from straightforward, and Netflix has had to refinance part of a $59bn bridge loan, securing a $5bn revolving credit and up to $20bn in delayed loans, with around $34bn still to be syndicated.

Paramount’s all-cash offer, on the other hand, requires no stock issuance.

Yet, its high-profile financial backstop and elevated termination fee have been designed to convince shareholders that the offer is credible.

Regulatory scrutiny is also a cause for concern ahead of the deadline, as any deal consolidating Warner Bros’ vast media portfolio, including film studios, HBO, CNN, and Discovery channels, faces antitrust review from both sides of the Atlantic.

Regulators are particularly alert to any consolidations in streaming, distribution, and advertising, with lawmakers monitoring the potential impact on consumer choice and prices.

But the stakes are also high for both bidders. Netflix would gain globally recognised, well-loved franchises like Harry Potter, which would boost its content for its 428 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Paramount would gain scale across streaming and theatrical distribution.

But both buyers must navigate complex integration risks. And Warner Bros. ’ prior mergers, like AOL-Time Warner, AT&T-Time Warner, and the 2022 Discovery merger, have served as cautionary tales about culture clashes, overleveraged balance sheets, and slow returns on synergies.

WBD still carries over $40bn in debt, a significant factor that shapes all takeover structures.

Market sentiment has been muted. US stocks closed lower on Monday amid holiday-thinned trading, with Netflix down 0.33 per cent to $94.15. and Paramount Skydance slipping 0.66 per cent to $13.50.

Analysts have noted that the thin volume can amplify swings in deal-linked names.

“I doubt many Warner Bros shareholders that are on the fence or planning to vote no were holding out,” said Seth Shafer, principal analyst at S&P Global.

Investors will be closely watching Netflix’s fourth-quarter results on 20 January, which could offer fresh guidance on content spend, margins, and the company’s integration strategy if the deal goes ahead.