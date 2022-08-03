Warner Bros axes new Batgirl movie following dismal reviews

Leslie Grace was set to play Batgirl in the new movie (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Warner Bros has shelved its upcoming “Batgirl” film after the movie was met with dismal reviews from viewers.

According to reports from US media, the DC Comics film had received a poor reception at test screenings, forcing the studio to backtrack on the $100m (£82m) production.

Leslie Grace was set to star as Batgirl, while Michael Keaton as due to make a comeback as Batman.

It is understood that much of the filming was taking place in Glasgow, which started in late November 2021.

There were reports that the flick was set to be released on the HBO Max streaming service as soon as April next year, but according to the New York Post this is no longer the case.

“They think an unspeakable ‘Batgirl’ is going to be irredeemable,” a source told the paper.

However, entertainment news website Variety reported that Warner Bros insiders told the publication that the u-turn on the movie was not focused on quality, but the desire for the film to be a blockbuster hit. The source told Variety that the studio wished to revisit the cinematic features of the movie before any release.

DC and Warner Bros were not immediately available for comment.