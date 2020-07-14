Want to be a better investor? Six tips from Howard Marks, CFA

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

Peter is an online content specialist for CFA Institute, where he has managed blogs for the CFA Institute Annual Conference, European Investment Conference, and Middle East Investment Conference.

“No amount of sophistication is going to allay the fact that all of your knowledge is about the past and all your decisions are about the future.” — Howard Marks, CFA

Oaktree Capital Management co-chairman Howard Marks, CFA, sat down with Bloomberg senior editor John Authers at the 73rd CFA Institute Annual Virtual Conference and offered an illuminating glimpse into the thought processes that have driven his decades-long career in high-yield fixed-income markets.

“Superior investing has to come from correct idiosyncratic decisions,” explained Marks, who co-founded Oaktree – a leading global alternative investment management firm headquartered in Los Angeles – 25 years ago. “You have to depart from what they’re doing for a reason.”



Marks highlighted six insights that have helped frame his investment philosophy. Two patterns stand out: being different and being right.

1. View market movements constructively

Investors tend to perceive market activity through the prism of boom-and-bust cycles and anticipate movements based on past patterns. “The cycle, generally speaking,” Marks explained, “is a series of up and down oscillations around a central trend line.”



But the conventional terms that describe these market movements — boom and bust, up and down — carry connotations that can influence an investor’s perspective and create a distortive effect. So, Marks avoids them.



“I tend to think of them, more productively, as excesses and corrections,” he said.

2. Know what you don’t know

The importance of intellectual humility, of being aware that there are limits to your knowledge, was a recurring theme in Marks and Authers’ conversation.



The current financial crisis, in particular, serves as a vivid case in point. Since its principal cause — a global health pandemic — is without recent precedent or parallel, investment expertise and market experience that might inform the response to, say, a conventional asset bubble or debt crisis are of little to no use.



“It’s so silly for an investor to build his investment conclusions around his view of what the disease holds when he knows nothing about it,” Marks said. “You shouldn’t make it up on your own, you should look to the experts.”

3. Insist on a margin of safety

The margin of safety is a key concept among value investors searching for undervalued securities. “For any given investment that you consider making, you evaluate the investment relative to the underlying fundamentals,” Marks said.

To define the margin of safety for a particular investment, Marks recommends investors consider the company, the stability of the industry, and the underlying predictability of both as well as the lowness of the price.



“The expert calibrates the expression of his opinion based on how firm the evidence is,” Marks said. “The investor should calibrate his confidence in his investment based on how much margin of safety there is.”

4. Know when to get aggressive

Oaktree tends to be circumspect about its investments. “Normally, we take a very cautious approach to our risk asset classes,” Marks said. A cautious approach means a more defensive investment portfolio, holding cash and low-risk investments.

That’s the concession they make to what they don’t know, and for investors, caution is always appropriate when dealing with the unknown.

Nevertheless, Marks and Oaktree aren’t afraid to take larger positions in riskier assets, building a more aggressive investment portfolio, when they believe they’ve identified good investments. “I think that toggling between aggressive and defensive is the greatest single thing that an investor can do,” he said. “If they can do it appropriately.”

5. Be different, but be correct

Following the market does not lead to outperformance. To generate better investment returns you have to separate yourself from the herd. And you have to be right.



“If you think and behave different from other people — and you’re closer to being right than they are, that’s a necessary ingredient — then you can have superior performance,” Marks said.



The approach may sound simple. But it’s much more difficult in practice. Rejecting the consensus is an easy reflex, but in investing, that consensus — the market — is right more often than not. “Knee-jerk contrarianism is certainly not a successful strategy,” he said.

6. Get comfortable with discomfort

“Every great investment begins in discomfort,” Marks explained. “If everyone else didn’t hate the investments, they wouldn’t be cheap.”



Asset prices drop when nobody wants to buy them. So the investments with the largest margin of safety or the largest gap between their current selling price and their intrinsic value can be the most unwanted. Holding unwanted assets can be uncomfortable.



The challenge comes when the discomfort endures. Yet investment decisions are rarely validated on the day they are made. “Many times, it doesn’t work for months, or maybe years,” Marks said.

As the world struggles with the global pandemic and its associated financial crisis, Marks believes uncertainty and discomfort will be major components of financial markets for the foreseeable future. “This will play out over the next several quarters, if not years,” Marks said.

