Technology fuels increasingly mobile future for investment professionals
By Ian Hall (City AM, for CFA Institute) Increasingly tech-savvy and increasingly mobile: two of the realities of work (and life) as an investment professional in a global profession buffeted by change. These were among the headline findings from a presentation entitled ‘What Does the Investment Professional of the Future Look Like?’ by Rebecca Fender, Head of Future of Finance at CFA Institute, in London on 13 May 2019. Fender was speaking at the 72nd CFA Institute Annual Conference, presenting a report published this week based on a global survey of investment professionals.
Though her presentation took in trends
ranging from fintech’s rise to ‘purposeful capitalism’, Fender’s overriding
message was to urge investment professionals to embrace the possibilities of
technology. This, she said, was “a necessity”. The same goes for organisations
themselves: there is “only one way to progress”, which is to “become a firm
that uses technology and innovation effectively alongside talent and a strong
culture”.
These changes are hitting investment
professionals fast. The survey found that 48 per cent of investment
professionals think the role they perform today will be substantially different
or non-existent in five to 10 years’ time. Similarly, 89 per cent of industry
leaders surveyed agree that individuals’ roles will be transformed multiple
times during their careers, making adaptability and lifelong learning essential
skills for future success.
More than 3,800 professionals responded to
a survey that fed into the report, which was also informed by roundtables and
individual interviews.
On a global basis, the growth of Machine
Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the use of alternative data for
portfolio construction were cited as the top industry-specific sources of
potential disruption and future change.
AI has the potential to displace but also
enhance roles filled by humans. Routine tasks will increasingly be performed by
machines, and the human element of judgment will become more important. The new
human/machine interface requires people and AI to work together, and those that
strike a balance will be most innovative and reap the most rewards. The survey
found a ‘large degree’ of apprehension among industry leaders as to how to
manage this transition.
In respect of skills that investment professionals
are currently seeking to improve, the most popular answer was ‘soft skills’ (such
as presentation training), followed by ‘alternative investments’ and ‘portfolio
risk optimisation’. The latter was the most popular answer when respondents
were asked which skill they were ‘planning’ to pursue, followed by ‘factor
investing/smart beta’; other popular answers for skills that people were
planning to pursue included data visualisation (e.g. Tableau, Qlikview) and
data analysis coding languages (e.g. Python, R and Matlab).
One remarkable finding was that only 40% of
CFA Institute members are ‘committed to a career in the investment industry’.
Is the pressure of disruption getting too much? To help investment professionals
think about their career adaptability, CFA Institute has created a new online
assessment tool. This short questionnaire allows them to see where they
stand relative to other CFA Institute members and candidates globally.
