Waltham Forest house prices see sharpest jump since 2002

The London boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster and the City of London have marked the largest jump in house prices in London since 2002.

Unsurprisingly, prices in leafy Kensington and Chelsea shot up by £863k in two decades. This was an increase of 223 per cent. Westminster prices saw a £600k jump.

However, the London area to see the biggest increase in prices in percentage terms was Waltham Forest. Prices in the north-east authority have leaped 232 per cent in two decades.

This was followed by Hackney, where prices leaped 227 per cent, and the City of London, which saw a 225 per cent increase.

Across the whole UK, none of the local authorities with the smallest increases or percentage jumps were in London. The Isle of Scilly saw the smallest percentage increase of 60.81 per cent. The Welsh authority of Blaenau Gwent saw the smallest jump of £55k.

Household Quotes has made an interactive calculator to work out what different budgets could afford over time, such as a quarter of a Chelsea home in 20020.