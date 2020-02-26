Walmart in talks to sell controlling stake in Asda

Asda’s owner, the US retail titan Walmart, is in early-stage talks about selling a controlling stake in the UK supermarket, the two firms revealed today.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said the discussions had begun after “inbound interest” from a small number of firms.

A person with knowledge of the talks said the interested parties were private equity firms, but said the talks at this were informal at this stage.

Walmart and Asda said in a joint statement: “Together, we are in discussions with a small number of interested parties who share Walmart and Asda’s commitment and passion to growing the business.”

“No decisions have been made and we will not be commenting further on these discussions. If or when we decide to pursue this opportunity further our first priority will be to share more detailed information with our colleagues.”

Walmart last year said it was weighing up listing Asda on the stock market after a £7.3bn merger with rival Sainsbury’s was thwarted by regulators on the grounds that it would stifle competition.

The US retail giant today said it “firmly believes that an initial public offering is an attractive long-term objective for Asda. Asda is a great business with a clear strategy for the future”.

More to follow.