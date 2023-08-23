Wagner boss Prigozhin killed in Russia plane crash: reports

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russian mercenary group Wagner, has been killed in a plane crash in Russia according to widespread reports.

Prigozhin has emerged a key player in the Russian military infrastructure during the war in Ukraine, but appeared to lead an attempted coup against Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier this summer.

The former restaurateur’s organisation has supplied many of the fighters in the bloody conflict in the east of Ukraine, whilst Wagner has also built up a sizable mercenary presence in Africa.

Nine other people were aboard the plane, according to reports.

Russian media has now confirmed that eight bodies have been found at the crash site of the jet. There is as yet no confirmation that Prigozhin was on the plane, though he was on the passenger list.

The original report came from Russian media, citing the Russian aviation authorities. The inconsistency between the number of bodies, and the number of people reportedly on the passenger list, has not yet been explained.

Prigozhin appeared in his first post-coup video earlier this week (pictured), posted through Wagner channels on Telegram.

Wagner channels on the encrypted site claimed today that Prigozhin’s private jet had been shot down by air defences north of Moscow.

Opponents of Putin immediately pointed the finger at Vladimir Putin.

Bill Browder, the London-based hedge fund manager who has become a leading critic of the Kremlin, said Putin looked like a “weakling” after Prigozhin was allowed to remain a free man post-coup.

Putin never forgives and never forgets. He looked like a humiliated weakling with Prighozin running around without a care in the world. This will cement his authority and is standard Putin operating procedure https://t.co/NiOlrpIr9T — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) August 23, 2023

A video purporting to be of the crash site was being circulated on social media.

An account linked to the Wagner group also warned the Kremlin that Prigozhin’s death could trigger further unrest amongst the mercenaries, whose loyalty is largely believed to lie with Wagner, rather than Russia.

Official address of the movement "Wagner, Play":



"There are rumours about the death of the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. We directly say that we suspect the Kremlin officials led by Putin of an attempt to kill him!



If the information about Prigozhin's death is… pic.twitter.com/SAonnRyXfb — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 23, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated