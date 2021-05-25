Wagamama owner Restaurant Group sees sales rebound as dining returns

Wagamama owner Restaurant Group said sales were recovering well as Brits dined after the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The group, which has around 350 sites trading since the resumption of indoor dining, said delivery services were much higher before Covid curbs were eased.

Some 130 of its Wagamama sites traded at 85 per cent of comparable pre-pandemic sales levels in the five weeks to 16 May.

Restaurant Group’s 75 pubs also traded at 85 per cent of comparable 2019 sales levels, while its leisure traded 21 per cent ahead of pre-Covid levels.

“The board has been very encouraged by the trading performance seen so far in 2021,” Restaurant Group said in a statement.

“While the environment for the remainder of the year continues to remain uncertain, the group is well positioned across its diversified brand portfolio to benefit from the sustained removal of government restrictions.”

