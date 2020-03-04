Volkswagen has agreed a three-year partnership with energy supplier Centrica to roll out electric vehicle home charging hardware across the UK.

The deal comes after Volkswagen’s commitment to introduce 80 electric and plug-in hybrid models by 2025, with estimated sales of up to 3m a year by that date.

Read more: Volkswagen hit with largest environmental fine in Canadian history

In the summer the firm will release the ID.3, the first model of its new generation of completely electric cars.

Under the partnership Elli, which is the central provider of charging hardware for the automotive giant, will work exclusively with Centrica-owned British Gas to deliver a package of home charging installations, aftersales services and preparatory electrical upgrades.

The partnership will also involve other car makers in the Volkswagen group, including Seat and Skoda, with plans for Audi to join later in the year.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

Managing director Alex Smith said: “2020 is a landmark year for the Volkswagen Group as we launch the ID.3, the first car on the ground-breaking MEB platform.

“The Volkswagen Group is committed to the Paris Agreement on climate change and we have set our goals on zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Here in the UK we will do our part, and I am delighted that Elli have teamed up with Centrica to deliver home charging solutions. This will give customers even more confidence as they make the switch to emission free driving”.

Read more: British Gas owner Centrica falls to £1.1bn loss as price cap bites

Sarwjit Sambhi, chief executive of Centrica Consumer said: “Getting carbon out of transport by accelerating EV adoption is critical for net zero.

“We’re proud to play our part by helping enable the EV transition for Volkswagen, one of the world’s most forward thinking and ambitious automotive companies”.