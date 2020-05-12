Vodafone pays out dividend but scraps guidance over coronavirus

Vodafone held onto its dividend for 2019 as it narrowed losses substantially despite the coronavirus outbreak, the telco revealed today. But it scrapped 2021 financial year guidance over the pandemic.

The figures

Vodafone booked a loss of €455m for its 2020 financial year, compared to a loss of €7.64bn the previous year.

Read more: BT scraps dividend as Covid-19 and full-fibre rollout hit profit

And operating profit rebounded, soaring from a loss of €951m in the 2019 financial year to €4.09bn.

Meanwhile the telecoms giant grew revenue three per cent year on year to €44.9bn while paying out a dividend of €0.09 per share, or €2.3bn.

And adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 2.6 per cent.

However, net debt surged 56 per cent to €42.2bn, or 2.8 times Ebitda, due to Vodafone’s purchase of Liberty Global assets in Germany and Eastern Europe.

Free cashflow grew 4.7 per cent to €5.7bn, driven by revenue and adjusted Ebitda growth.

Why it’s interesting

Vodafone warned that the coronavirus outbreak will likely prove “significant” for the business and scrapped guidance for the current financial year.

Covid-19 travel lockdowns across the world means Vodafone is earning less from roaming revenues. In the longer term Vodafone expects the squeeze on people’s wallets to hurt it too.

“Whilst our business model is more resilient than many others, we are not immune to the challenges,” the company said.

“We are experiencing a direct impact on our roaming revenues from lower international travel and we also expect economic pressures to impact our customer revenues over time.

“However, we are also seeing significant increases in data volumes and further improvements in loyalty, as our customers place greater value on the quality, speed and reliability of our networks.”

Read more: Vodafone improves guidance but lowers dividend after €1.9bn loss

However, sticking with its dividend may prove a relief to investors. The company has struggled over the past two years and has slashed dividends to combat debt.

Many other FTSE-listed firms including rival BT have taken the opportunity to shore up their balance sheets by scrapping investor payments.

Vodafone did say it was confident about its cashflow and predicted it would beat 5bn in 2021.

What Vodafone said

Chief executive Nick Read said: