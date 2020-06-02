Vodafone offers six months’ free broadband to small businesses

Vodafone today said it will offer six months of free broadband to small business customers in a bid to help firms return to work following the Covid-19 crisis.

The telecoms group will make its business broadband package free for six months with unlimited usage, while the package also includes six months of Microsoft 365 business standard free of charge.

Read more: Vodafone pays out dividend but scraps guidance over coronavirus

The offer, which can be taken up at any time in the next three months, is open to all UK businesses with fewer than 50 employees — including existing Vodafone customers.

The rescue package marks the latest effort by British telecoms firms to keep consumer and business customers connected during the pandemic.

Vodafone has already established a six-month payment plan to help small businesses spread the cost of their mobile services, while the company has also enabled free unlimited data for NHS workers, carers and vulnerable customers.

Rivals EE and O2 have also increased data allowances for key workers and enabled free access to important government and health websites.

“Small businesses have been hit particularly hard by this crisis,” said Nick Jeffrey, chief executive of Vodafone UK.

Read more: Vodafone invests $25m in space-based mobile network

“By reducing their costs and providing them with our brilliant technology and expertise, we hope to help them get back on their feet and return to growth. A little financial help now, will go a long way in the future.”

After the first six months, the monthly charge for business broadband is £19.17 (excluding VAT) for the remaining 18 months, while Microsoft 365 business standard costs £9.40 (excl. VAT).