Vodafone creates 7000 news jobs in Europe and Africa

The UK telecommunications company has unveiled plans to add 7,000 new software engineers to its workforce by 2025.

Vodafone announced it would fill the roles from a mixture of retraining and reallocating current staff and recruitment from around the world.

New staff will join the newly formed Vodafone Technology unit, and comes as part of their goal to develop digital platforms in-house across Europe and Africa.

In a briefing, Johan Wibergh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone, said that the in-house digital push is rooted in service differentiation, stating, “when you are only dependent on acquiring products from other companies you know these suppliers will sell the same products to competitors five minutes after we have bought them.”

Wilbergh also said the company was building a “global software brand” to provide superfast connectivity and digital products for its customers.

Vodafone predicts this new tech capability will halve the time it takes to get new products and services to market and resonates with the company’s Tech 2025 strategy.