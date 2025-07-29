Vodafone boss faces renewed backlash over £120m franchise dispute

Vodafone’s annual general meeting was disrupted on Monday as former franchisees accused the telecoms giant of driving small business owners to the brink,

Vodafone’s annual general meeting was disrupted on Tuesday as former franchisees accused the telecoms giant of driving small business owners to the brink, amid a deepening £85m legal dispute over its former retail partner model.

At the meeting in Newbury, several claimants involved in the lawsuit directly challenged chief executive Margherita Della Valle and chairman Jean-François van Boxmeer, demanding accountability over the impact of Vodafone’s franchise system

The group alleges that Vodafone imposed arbitrary contract changes, slashed commissions and levied fines for minor infractions – actions they say led to store closures, bankruptcy, and severe mental health issues.

Donna Watton, a former franchisee from Lincolnshire, told the AGM: “How do you sleep at night knowing that Vodafone’s actions have left franchisees suicidal, losing their homes and drowning in debt?”

Van Boxmeer responded to the question, reiterating Vodafone’s view that the dispute is a commercial matter. Della Valle did not comment during the exchange.

Franchise model under fire

The legal claim, filed at the Commercial Court in December 2023 and led by law firm IBB Law, is backed by 62 former and current Vodafone franchisees.

The case accuses Vodafone of acting in bad faith, breaching its franchise agreements, and unjustly enriching itself at the expense of small businesses.

Franchisees allege they were mis-sold the programme with promises of uncapped earnings, but were later saddled with revenue models that made stores unprofitable.

Some claim they were pressured into taking out loans to keep trading, only to have their contracts terminated.

Vodafone has denied the allegations and maintains that the majority of its franchise partners are profitable.

A spokesperson previously said: “We strongly refute the claims. Our franchise model is a commercial relationship, and we believe we have treated franchisees fairly”.

Read more Vodafone growth boost as UK merger with Three starts to pay off

The company said it has reimbursed nearly £5m in clawbacks and fines where appropriate and has made improvements to its franchise partner programme

Political and regulatory spotlight

The dispute has caught the attention of Westminster, with Labour’s minister for enterprise Gareth Thomas confirming earlier this year: “I recognise the concerns across the House that this case has brought up, and as a result, I will track very carefully how the court case unfolds,” and views it as a potential barometer for UK franchise regulation.”

MPs have also raised concerns that the issue echoes aspects of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal – where small business operators were caught in disputes with a large corporate entity, with little regulatory oversight.

Vodafone’s treatment of its franchisees was also raised in a parliamentary debate earlier this year.

Scrutiny on the company’s role intensified after its decision last year to leave the British Franchise Association, which promotes ethical franchising.

Store closures and merger backdrop

The clash comes at a turbulent moment for Vodafone’s UK operations. Just last month, the group finalised its £16.5bn merger with rival Three UK, creating Britain’s largest mobile network with over 27 million customers.

As part of that integration, the newly forged Vodafonethree plans to streamline their its footprint, with store closures expected in areas of overlap.

The franchisees say this adds to concerns that their legal claim will be swept aside amid broader corporate restructuring.

Adding to tensions, Vodafone earlier this year terminated the contracts of 12 franchisees involved in the legal action, citing the “impact of negative campaigning” on its business. Those affected say they were punished for speaking out..

With mediation efforts now collapsed and the case heading for trial, Vodafone’s leadership faces mounting pressure to engage more directly with its former partners – many of whom continue to accuse the FTSE 100 firm of abandoning small business owners during a period of financial distress.