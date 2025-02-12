Vitality to offer discounted weight loss drugs in UK first

Vitality has said the move is a first for the UK. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Customers are to be offered discounted weight loss treatments through insurance giant Vitality in a UK first.

The group, which is UK’s third-largest health insurer behind Bupa and Axa, is to offer discounts of up to 20 per cent for medications such as Wegovy and Mounjaro to its 1.9 million members.

The offer is to be based on their body mass index (BMI) and weight-related health conditions, Vitality said.

Policy holders can apply for the new medication pathway if they have a BMI of 35 or more.

The service includes coaching with a dietitian and discounted anti-obesity medications for up to a year based on their health risks.

The news comes ahead of Vitality’s CEO, Neville Koopowitz, appearing on the latest episode of City AM’s interview series, Boardroom Uncovered.

The CEO opens up about the challenges the insurance industry has faced in recent years as well as why premiums are not expected to go down following a post-Covid spike.

He also talks about how Vitality’s push to make its members healthier alleviates pressure on the NHS.

‘Weight loss can transform lives’

Dr Katie Tryon, chief commercial director, VitalityHealth, said: “Over the past year, the potential of weight-management medications has become more evident and while they are not a universal solution, they can be a useful tool in improving health.

“We are proud to be the first UK insurer to be offering this as part of our health insurance.

“Weight loss can transform lives, both through the significant reduction in physical health complications but also in facilitating an overall shift towards a healthier lifestyle.

“By combining medications with our lifestyle support and one-to-one coaching, we are committing to help our members manage their weight in a long-term sustainable way.

“Vitality has always focused on helping its members live healthier lives, and expanding our weight loss offering is a continuation of that.

“Our cover continues to put prevention and health improvement at the very centre of our products and services, with benefits to long-term health, productivity and wider society.”

Wegovy, which is manufactured by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, has a starting price of £139 for a month’s supply in the UK at online pharmacy prices. That rises to £269 for higher doses.

The drug was approved by the NHS in 2023, has been shown to achieve up to a 15 per cent reduction on body weight after one year, Vitality added.

Mounjaro, which is made by US drug giant Eli Lilly, is the second obesity treatment to be approved for use on the NHS.

That drug costs £139 a month at online pharmacies and has shown to achieve weight loss of around 20 per cent in clinical trials. For a maximum dose, the annual cost comes in at around £1,435.