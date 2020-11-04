Virgin Media switches on gigabit broadband across London

More Londoners can now enjoy access to next-generation broadband after Virgin Media carried out the UK’s largest ever network switch-on.

Roughly 2.6m homes across the capital will be able to benefit from gigabit broadband, which is more than 17 times faster than the national average, with speeds of 1,104Mbps.

Read more: Full-fibre broadband failings ‘disproportionately’ hit small businesses

Virgin’s broadband coverage reaches every London borough, with roughly two-thirds of premises in the capital connected to the network.

The switch-on will also benefit some surrounding areas that do not have London postcodes, including Twickenham and Kingston.

Virgin tonight also launched gigabit broadband in Northern Ireland as part of a huge UK rollout that reached nearly 3m homes.

It takes the company’s total gigabit broadband reach to 6.8m homes across the UK, representing 45 per cent of its network.

“It has never been clearer that our services play a vital role in supporting people’s everyday lives and powering the economy,” said Lutz Schuler, chief executive of Virgin Media. “The nation needs next-generation connectivity and we’re delivering.”

“Our ambitious target will see us roll-out gigabit speeds across our entire network of more than 15m homes by the end of next year. We’re on track to deliver that promise with homes in London and Northern Ireland the latest to gain access to blisteringly-fast Gig1 services.”

The rollout comes as a boost to the UK’s broadband provisions as more than half of the population continue to work remotely as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Read more: Government ‘likely to miss’ 2025 full-fibre broadband target

Sky, which uses Openreach’s network, earlier this week officially launched its full-fibre broadband services, giving its customers access to superfast speeds.

Full-fibre broadband provision formed a key part of the government’s election manifesto, and it has pumped £5bn into its plan to bring next-generation coverage to all premises across the UK by 2025.

But ministers have come under increased pressure over the pledge, with a major report last month warning the government was likely to miss its target.