Virgin Media down: Thousands of broadband customers hit by UK outage

Thousands of Brits were left without internet access this morning after Virgin Media suffered broadband outages across the country.

Users in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow reported issues with their internet connection.

The issues began at around 7am and peaked two hours later with more than 2,500 reports of problems, according to website Down Detector.

@virginmedia @Love_SE4 anyone else’s virgin media broadband down this morning?

Even the virgin media app isn’t playing ball — cae crosby (@caecrosby1) March 10, 2021

Virgin Media said it was aware of some issues affecting broadband customers this morning but that they had now been resolved.

The outages come as millions of Brits are still relying on their broadband for remote working. While schools in England reopened this week, some parents are also still homeschooling.

One Twitter user wrote: “Homeschooling is hard enough without having to deal with constantly crap wifi signals. Sort it out please.”

Another complained: “Another day, another epic @virginmedia home broadband fail. At this point I’m just completely drained by all this. A customer for going on 13 years and seriously considering ditching them – not just because of the broadband problems, but the constant stress of it.”

@virginmedia Having trouble with my broadband this morning and this is the state of the "service status" page on your website. Can you tell me if there are any (other) issues in the Edinburgh area? pic.twitter.com/cED1y93QnL — Tom Salu (@tomsalu) March 10, 2021

Some users also reported that the service status page of Virgin Media’s website, which gives information about outages, had crashed.