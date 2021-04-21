Virgin Atlantic boss expects to fly full fleet by October

Virgin Atlantic is eyeing October or November this year to be back flying its full fleet, its chief executive said today.

The comment forecasts the end of the pandemic crisis for airlines, as the majority of flights have been grounded for over a year.

“We are by no means out of this situation, we will only be satisfied, or at least know that we really move a notch, when all our planes are in the sky, we turn as many people back into flying and operating our flights, which I expect that to be in October or November of this year,” chief executive Shai Weiss told an online conference.

The boss shared earlier this month his expectation of air travel demand soaring in the coming months.

It comes as airline stocks tumbled on Tuesday as the new Indian variant of Covid-19 stoked fresh fears over the easing of restrictions.

Ryanair was down over four per cent, meanwhile, Wizz Air and EasyJet had both sunk five per cent.

