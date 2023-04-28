VIP Bitcoin documentary screening to take centre stage at Monaco crypto event

A new documentary about Bitcoin will be the climax of an exclusive crypto event being held in Monaco next month.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency experts Anna Tutova and Alexander Belov – co-founders of crypto media group Coinstelegram – are behind the conference and screening on May 24.

It will be staged at One Monte-Carlo, a new purpose-built conference centre next to the Hotel de Paris and Casino.

The event is designed for a limited number of VIP guests, offering an opportunity to learn about the path of Bitcoin from its inception to the present day. The film features valuable insights from some of the industry’s most notable figures, including Changpeng Zhao CZ, co-founder Binance; Justin Sun of Tron DAO, Charles Hoskinson, founder Input Output; Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon; Sebastien Borget of Sandbox, and Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch.

The screening date coincides with the Cannes Film Festival on Cote D’Azur, attracting big names from the filming industry. The Monaco Monaco Formula1 Grand Prix takes place the following day.

Participation in this event is limited to 50 guests.

Filmed in 2021, ‘Crypto – Decentralised No Matter What’ provides unique insights into the cryptocurrency sector, featuring interviews with some of the most famous people in the industry, including top bloggers Chris Mcrypto, Carl The Moon, and even Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities contact agency@coinstelegram.com.