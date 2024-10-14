Violence against girls and women in the City is all of our business

Last year, over one million violent crimes against women and girls were recorded in England and Wales: 20 per cent of all police recorded crime. Shocking as they are, these stats are just the tip of the iceberg as we know over 75 per cent of domestic abuse crime goes unreported.

The national rise in violence against women and girls (VAWG) is at 37 per cent. The rise for the same period in the City is 16 per cent, far below the national average. But there is clearly work to do in this area. We need to ensure the Square Mile is a place where every single resident, worker and visitor feels safe, respected and included. We have top-class business credentials, we need a top-class culture too.

I’m pleased to say the dedicated City of London Police is doing excellent work to secure the Square Mile’s status as one of the safest business districts in the world, with a positive outcome rate for VAWG offences that is four times higher than national average.

Through Operation Reframe, a dedicated team of officers and volunteers are on hand to ensure people can enjoy the City’s nightlife free from fear of violence and sexual harassment. City Police will also be rolling out specialist patrols under Operation Vigilant with funding from the Home Office. And the force have a dedicated team of public protection specialists providing cover seven days a week, and securing convictions.

This year, the Lady Mayoress, Elisabeth, has been “delighted to use the convening power of the mayoralty to bring more attention to this important issue” through her patronage of the Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls and Domestic Abuse (P-VAWG) consortium.

With funding from the Safer City Partnership, P-VAWG has re-launched a taxi marshalling scheme at Liverpool Street Station, and continued the rollout of the Ask for Angela initiative and Welfare and Vulnerability Engagement (WAVE) training to City hospitality venues.

Women should be able to enjoy the City free of fear of harassment

Earlier this year, the City of London Corporation’s Guildhall HQ was designated as a ‘Safe Haven’, where women and girls who feel vulnerable for whatever reason can access key facilities and get help from trained staff; becoming one of over 40 in the City, all of which are registered on the Safe Haven app.

Gender-based violence is a phenomenon deeply rooted in gender inequality, and we cannot tackle one without tackling the other. So, as part of my ‘Connect To Prosper’ theme, I was pleased to hold a ‘Coffee Colloquy’ – a meeting of international thought leaders focused on achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals – on SDG5, gender equality, with Royal Holloway.

And I was also delighted to appoint Professor Katrin Hohl from City St George’s University of London as the inaugural Lord Mayor’s fellow. Katrin’s important research has contributed to the Soteria Bluestone initiative to improve rape and sexual assault investigations, now being rolled out nationwide.

Responsibility for tackling VAWG cannot be left to any one group. And I encourage every City business to think about what they can do to support vulnerable people: whether that’s by signing up to the Employers Initiative on Domestic Abuse or becoming a ‘Safe Haven’.

Any violence against women and girls in our City is too much. As a community, we must work together to ensure the Square Mile is as safe and inclusive as it can be.