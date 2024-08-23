City of London Police constable charged with sexual assault

A City of London Police car, pictured in 2014 (Wikipedia/Source City of London Police/Author André Gustavo Stumpf from Brasil/CC BY 4.0)

A City of London Police constable has been charged with sexual assault .

A statement was issued this morning by the City of London Police regarding Constable Joseph Moore, who was arrested earlier in the year.

After his arrest he was also immediately suspended.

Detective Superintendent Carly Humphreys, head of professional standards department at the City of London Police, said: “A serving City of London Police Constable Joseph Moore, 36, from Hertfordshire, has been charged with sexual assault by touching.

“Moore was arrested by the Hertfordshire Constabulary on the 20 February 2024, in relation to an off-duty incident.

The officer was immediately suspended following his arrest.”

