Villa, Forest and Palace net £30m from Europa and Conference League runs

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace set to rake in over £30m

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace set to rake in over £30m in on-field prize money after winning in Europe on Thursday.

After a disappointing week for Premier League teams in the Champions League, the Thursday night crew saw dramatic wins as three sides progressed to the quarter-finals of their respective competitions – and they’re set to reap the benefits.

Nottingham Forest have marked their 20-year European drought with a deep run in the Uefa Europa League. The two-time European Cup winners saw their team come back from a one goal deficit after the first leg, and turned the tie around after winning a penalty shoot-out against Danish Side FC Midtjylland, reeling in a further £2.16m for progression to the quarter-finals. It takes their total to £11m.

Aston Villa had a more comfortable tie as they dumped Lille out of Europe for the second time in three years. So far they have banked just over £12m with a further £15m up for grabs if the bookies favourites were to go all the way and have their first taste of European glory since becoming champions of Europe in 1982.

Aston Villa made £73m in last year’s Champions League, marking the significant financial gulf between the respective competitions.

Key cash for Villa, Forest and Palace

Aside from the on-field revenues. Uefa also places a Value Pillar in their elite competitions, which combined with ticket and other matchday related sales, could double total financial incomings for these clubs.

Uefa rewards prize money based on where teams place in the group phase. Aston Villa placing second in the table saw them bank £2.27m, while Forest received £1.55m after finishing 13th. A potential first European meeting between the two midlands sides could be on the cards if they were to progress through to the semi-finals.

Crystal Palace’s first ever campaign in European football has been extended following last night’s win in extra time against Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the third-tier Uefa Conference League. Palace have now accumulated £6.5m so far in the competition with a two-legged tie against Fiorentina to follow.

Combined, and excluding such payments as TV rights and matchday income, the three Premier League clubs have thus far netted £30m. English sides in the Champions League raked in £250m from the group stages alone.