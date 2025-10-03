Vikings, Packers, Chiefs and Jets take over London as NFL comes to town

The NFL returns to London this month as the capital stages its 40th, 41st and 42nd American football matches.

The NFL returns to London this month as the capital stages its 40th, 41st and 42nd American football matches.

And NFL franchises – whether they’re playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Wembley Stadium, or not at all – are looking to capitalise on the buzz across the next three weeks.

Here’s a round-up of which teams are doing what, when they’re doing it and how much it’ll cost you to attend. From three-week parties to specialised merchandise drops, there’s something for everyone.

NFL party with Kansas City Chiefs

When: 2 October – 19 October

2 October – 19 October Where: The Bike Shed Moto Co, Shoreditch

The Bike Shed Moto Co, Shoreditch What: Chiefs House

London stalwart, the Bike Shed Moto Co, will turn into a Kansas City Chiefs haven for the next three weeks, with events taking place in Shoreditch until 19th October (full details below).

The Chiefs aren’t playing in London this year but are making the most of the opportunity to connect with UK fans. NFL legends will chat, yoga and Madden meets will take place and the likes of Dion Dublin and Ugo Monye will come in to chat about other sports.

Thursday 2 – Opening and meet mascot

Friday 3 – Dustin Colquitt and Dion Dublin

Saturday 4 – Dustin Colquitt

Sunday 5 – Yoga with and EA Madden tournament

Friday 6 – Tim Grunhard and Ugo Monye

Saturday 11 – Tim Grunhard

Sunday 12 – Yoga with and EA Madden tournament

Friday 17 – Fan contests, DJ sets, and more

Saturday 18 – Fan contests, DJ sets, and more

Sunday 19 – Live screening of Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL game

Cost: Free but advanced registration needed – more information here

Minnesota Vikings

When: October 4

Where: Battersea Power Station

What: Fan Festival

The refurbished Battersea Power Station will host a NFL fan festival for the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday ahead of their match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Vikings Legend and NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter will feature alongside a number of activities to bring the Vikings’ SKOL culture to London’s newest hot spot.

There will be food trucks and a stage, with the team’s cheerleaders performing for onlookers. It should be a cracker.

Cost: Free event. More information available here.

NFL with New York Jets

When: 6 – 13 October

6 – 13 October Where: Numerous locations

Numerous locations What: Touchdown Tailgate, Greenwood, Carnaby Street

Ahead of their NFL tie against the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets are taking over Vinegar Yard in London Bridge for “Touchdown Tailgate”, while they’re also opening a fashion store in Soho and operating a pub in Victoria (details below).

Read more Private equity stakes in NFL teams could increase above 10 per cent

The main party will feature “DJ sets, interactive fan activations, giveaways, exclusive merchandise, and food and drink inspired by both sides of the Atlantic”. Jets legends will also join.

Bagels in Soho will be taken over to bring New York to London.

The Carnaby Street store will feature exclusive fashion items with exclusive collabs set to be announced ahead of time.

Greenwood will host both the official NFL watch party and pre-match events.

Monday 6 – Take over at 40 Carnaby Street store

Tuesday 7-8 – Begels

Friday 10 – NYJFC Membership Club Meet-Up at Greenwood Sports Bar.

Friday 10 – Kickoff Party at Greenwood Sports Bar

Saturday 11 – Touchdown Tailgate

Sunday 12 – Watch party at Greenwood

Cost: All free, except membership meet up – which requires membership. More information here.

Green Bay Packers

When: 11 October, 6pm-9:30pm

11 October, 6pm-9:30pm Where: Redwood, London Bridge

Redwood, London Bridge What: Packers Huddle

The Green Bay Packers will be bringing the “spirit of Lambeau Field” and the NFL to London this month with their “Packers Huddle”.

The Packers are not playing across the three NFL London Series games but they’re making the most of American football being in the capital.

Former Packers centre Scott Wells will feature at the event, which will involve fan-favourite Wisconsin foods, prize draws and giveaways. Live entertainment will be provided through a London DJ.

We’re not exactly sure what is happening, but it sounds great.

Cost: Free, but fans are asked to RSVP through the NFL’s OnePass app