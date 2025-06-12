View Hampstead Heath from this new London rooftop bar

A new London rooftop bar has been designed to celebrate the colours and ever-changing patterns of the sky.

The ABar Rooftop at the new Mandarin Oriental hotel in Mayfair is a wash of sky blues, champagne tones and amber colours to reflect day and night, and a chandelier is “inspired by the soft textures of clouds,” says press material.

The views from the bar stretch north towards the open green spaces of Hampstead Heath and towards London’s most famous landmarks. The bar has been designed by the Studio Indigo design studio, whose aesthetic “straddles a fine balance between aesthetic and function, ensuring spaces are exciting and comfortable whilst also blending both past and present.”

The London rooftop bar inspired by the colours of the sky

For their first summer, a seasonal cocktail menu focuses on cyclical ingredients. The ‘Natsu’ summer menu is particularly punchy in terms of flavour combinations: a ‘Mango Tango’ has tequila, mezcal, orange wine and champagne; the ‘Tomato & Olive’ features mezcal, tomato juice, japaneno and Cointreau and the ‘Peach & Sakura’ has gin, vermouth, hazelnut and citrus flavours.

An Old Fashioned with artichoke infused whisky and a White Negroni with fig-infused vermouth are two other cocktails signposting towards a daring mixology approach.

Korean food is inspired by chef Akira Back’s global kitchen experience and includes sushi tacos, a Wagyu burger, miso niçoise salad and grilled salmon poke bowl.

The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair opened in June 2024 and became the group’s second London property following the flagship in Knightsbridge.

There is a range of other London rooftop bars with fresh concepts this spring. The Bluebird City restaurant, The Culpeper, Kitty Hawk and Los Mochis City are some of the venues mentioned in City AM’s round-up of the best rooftop bars to visit in London this summer.