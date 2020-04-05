Video games firms tapped to feature in-game coronavirus health messages

The government has teamed up with the British video games industry to insert public health information about coronavirus into some of their most popular hits.



Candy Crush Saga, Sniper Elite 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 are among the games that will feature the ‘Stay at Home, Save Lives’ slogan.



The government has already launched ads across print, TV and social media urging people to adhere to social distancing measures during the pandemic lockdown.



But the move into the UK’s £1.5bn video games industry will extend the campaign’s reach — especially among young people.



Roughly 37m people in the UK play games and there are around 2,277 active video game companies in the UK, according the the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).



“It is absolutely vital that we all follow the simple government advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” said culture secretary Oliver Dowden.



“I’m delighted to see the UK’s brilliant video games industry stepping up to strongly reinforce this message to gamers across the UK.”



Candy Crush owner Activision Blizzard has pledged to insert the messaging into its network of mobile games. The firm has also donated more than 230 of its out-of-home advertising spots across London to be used for public health campaigns.



Gaming rivals Codemasters and Rebellion will also air the health information to the millions of people who play their games.



Other video games companies wishing to support the UK’s coronavirus health campaign through in-game messaging or other initiatives have been urged to contact DCMS.

Main image credit: DCMS