Finding an online casino that offers not only a variety of slots but also bonuses and mobile gaming can be taxing. That’s why Videoslots Casino stands out among other casinos in the UK.

Founded in 2011, the slot website offers a wide range of casino selections, including slots, table games, live dealers, and jackpots. Read our Videoslots review to see how to sign up, claim the bonuses, and play your favourite games.

Videoslots Bonus for New Users Explained

As a new player, Videoslots UK welcomes you with a 100% first deposit bonus up to £50. To qualify, you must deposit at least £10 and activate the offer in the “My Bonuses” section of your profile.

Here’s more about the Videoslots welcome bonus.

You must wager 10x your first deposit within 60 days of activation to receive the full £50 bonus.

The bonus won’t be paid out at once; it will be released in 10% increments to your main balance as you meet the wagering requirements.

Only bets on slots, roulette, and live casino games count towards the wagering requirement. Bets on progressive jackpots do not count towards the offer.

You will also receive 11 welcome spins wager-free on Starburst when you make your first deposit within 24 hours of signing up. Additionally, you must activate these Videoslots free spins within 7 days and use them within 24 hours.

How To Sign Up and Claim Videoslots Bonuses

Creating an account on Videoslots Casino UK is the first step to claiming the bonus. You need to provide a few pieces of personal information to sign up. Follow the step-by-step guide below to set up your account within a few minutes.

Visit the Videoslots online casino via your phone or PC. Click “Register” or “Open Account” on the homepage to open the registration form. Enter your email address, password and mobile number. Check the boxes below to accept the site’s terms and conditions and privacy policy. Click “Register” to continue. Fill in your first name, last name, address, postcode, city, nationality, date of birth and gender. Also, enter the validation code sent to your email address. Lastly, check the box under the form to confirm you’re over 18 and click the “Register” button to complete the process.

Once you’ve been registered, you can claim the Videoslots bonus and start exploring thousands of games such as slots, tables, jackpot and live dealers.

Top Gaming Titles at Videoslots

According to our Videoslots casino review, the operator’s welcome bonus is only valid on selected casino games. You can use the bonus on slots, roulette, and live casino games. Below are three popular slot titles that count towards this offer.

Book of Dead

The Book of Dead slots machine is one of the favourite online slots at UK casinos and counts towards the Videoslots casino bonus. This exciting slot from Play’n Go is themed around ancient Egypt. The game is simple but has extremely high volatility. Therefore, winning is less frequent, but when you do, it is usually for large amounts.

While regular spins can feel quiet at times, the real excitement comes in the free spins feature. When this feature is triggered, one special symbol is randomly chosen to expand, covering the entire reels. This can lead to bigger wins, making the game more exciting.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Play N’ Go Theme:

Ancient Egypt and Adventure Special Features:

Expanding Symbols, Free Spins, Scatters, etc. Paylines:

10 RTP:

96.21%

Gonzo’s Quest

Gonzo’s Quest is one of the most iconic games at Videoslots and can be used as one of the qualifying games for the welcome bonus. Instead of traditional spinning reels, this NetEnt slot uses an avalanche feature across 20 fixed paylines. With this feature, symbols fall into place and winning symbols disappear, making room for new ones. As a result, you can get multiple wins from a single spin, which makes the game more exciting

The theme of this slot is about an explorer searching for lost treasure. Despite being around for a long time, the visuals still look great. Its main feature is the Free Falls bonus round, where you get free spins and multiplier increases if you keep hitting wins. This gives you a chance to land bigger payouts.

Reels:

5 Developer:

NetEnt Theme:

Adventure and Treasure 🗺️ Special Features:

Avalanche, Cascading, Free Spins, Multiplier, Wilds, etc. Paylines:

20 RTP:

95.97%

Starburst

Starburst is another classic NetEnt slot available at Videoslots, and is also tied to the free spins welcome bonus. It has a bright space theme, simple layout and smooth gameplay, making it appealing to both beginners and casual slot fans. While the RTP isn’t as high as newer slots, the game still remains popular thanks to its fast-paced rounds and frequent small wins.

The main feature of Starburst is the expanding wild. When it lands, it can grow to fill a reel and then respin, giving you multiple chances to land matching symbols. It’s a great choice if you want a simple slot that doesn’t feel complicated while using your Videoslots casino online bonus.

Reels:

5 Developer:

NetEnt Theme:

Space and Arcade🛸 Special Features:

Expanding Wilds, Re-Spins, Sticky Wilds, Wilds, etc. Paylines:

10 RTP:

96.09%

Other Reasons To Sign Up To Videoslots Casino

Videoslots offers a variety of features that enhance your experience. Here are some of them.

Live Games: If you enjoy playing games in real time, Videoslots has a dedicated live section. It features popular titles such as Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat, powered by leading game providers. This setup gives you an immersive experience that closely mimics a brick-and-mortar casino. Game Library: One of Videoslots’ biggest strengths is its extensive game library. The online casino boasts over 12,000 games from top providers such as NetEnt, Play’n Go, Microgaming and more. The collection includes slots, table games, jackpot and poker, ensuring there’s something for every type of player. Site Design: The Videoslots website has a simple, user-friendly layout that makes navigation easy. Also, games are well categorised, and a search filter lets you find titles by provider, game, and feature. Mobile Compatibility: Videoslots is fully optimised for mobile use, allowing you to enjoy games on smartphones and tablets without downloading an app. The Videoslots mobile site adapts well to different screen sizes while keeping the game’s graphics and all features intact. Security: Videoslots is a legitimate operator licensed by the UKGC and uses advanced SSL encryption to protect players’ data. This ensures that sensitive personal and financial information remains secure. Payment Methods: This online casino supports a variety of payment methods, including bank transfers, e-wallets and debit cards. With these simple options, you can conveniently fund your account and withdraw your winnings. Support Options: Even without a Videoslots contact number, you can submit your number so the online casino can contact you. You may also reach out to customer support 24/7 via live chat or email. Promotions: Beyond the welcome offer, you’ll find Videoslots casino bonuses, including free spins, cashback offers, and loyalty rewards. With these offers, you get extra value and can extend your play time. Niche Games: In addition to regular slots and table games, the online casino offers a solid selection of niche games, including scratch cards and arcade games. These titles provide variety for those who want something different from traditional reels or live tables. Sportsbook: Videoslots also stands out for its sportsbook section. You can bet on football, tennis, darts, volleyball, cricket, and golf.

Alternative Casino Offers

Although the Videoslots welcome bonus is worth it, you’ll find other bonuses on Videoslots casino sister sites in the UK. Find some of the top bonuses on UK online casinos below.

Responsible Gambling

While Videoslots offers over 12,000 games for your entertainment, playing all games is not recommended. It’s crucial to play responsibly in order to manage your spending. Videoslots provides several responsible gambling tools to help you stay in control. You can set deposit, loss, and time-out limits to manage your activities.

You may also opt in to GamStop self-exclusion to take a long break from gambling on all UK gambling platforms. The platform also provides links to organisations, such as GamCare and GambleAware, that offer support for gambling-related issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Videoslots bonus code?

No Videoslots casino promo code is required for the welcome bonus. You just need to sign up, deposit and activate the offer.

How long is the Videoslots withdrawal time?

Withdrawal time on Videoslots can vary depending on the payment method. For instance, bank transfers or card withdrawals can take up to 5 days, and e-wallets can take up to 15 minutes.

Is there a Videoslots app?

No, there isn’t a Videoslots casino app for you to download. Instead, the operator offers a Progressive Web App that behaves like a native app and can be saved to your device’s home screen.

Are there any Videoslots sister sites?

Yes, there are Videoslots sister sites. These are other casinos, like Mr Vegas and Mega Riches, run by the same operator, offering a similar experience with sign-up, games, and features.

