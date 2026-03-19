Veyco and Entrust Deliver the First Integrated QES with Standards-Aligned Identity Verification for UK Property Transactions

Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity-centric security solutions, and Veyco, the property fraud protection company, today announced a partnership that brings fully digital and secure document signing to the property market. The integrated solution combines ETSI TS 119 461-certified identity verification and QTSP-issued Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) into Veyco’s Know Your Customer (KYC) platform to enable digital signing of contracts and legal documents. The partnership helps property professionals operate within the UK’s evolving regulatory and Land Registry framework while strengthening fraud prevention and delivering a seamless digital experience.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for the market following HM Land Registry’s action to accept QES and encouraged the industry to adopt them for “greater security and ease for anyone involved in buying or selling residential or commercial property.”

Under the UK eIDAS regulation, a Qualified Electronic Signature has the equivalent legal effect of a handwritten signature1. The integrated solution from Veyco and Entrust strengthens security and compliance by helping property professionals meet anti-money laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and eIDAS requirements through electronic signing and AI-powered identity verification. It removes the need for paperwork, in-person appointments, and witnessed signatures, significantly streamlining processes for conveyancers, lawyers, estate agencies, buyers, and sellers.

The solution accelerates transactions by digitizing the entire workflow and eliminating manual processes such as printing, posting, scanning, and administrative follow-ups. Together, this creates a streamlined user experience, enabling clients to complete processes quickly and securely within a single digital workflow.

“Through collaboration with Entrust, HM Land Registry, and Your Conveyancer, we are making property transactions more secure and efficient for our clients,” said Simon Hughes, CTO and Director at Veyco. “Nationwide Building Society, one of the UK’s largest mortgage lenders, has become the first lender to leverage the integrated solution to enable a mortgage deed to be signed electronically, removing the need for a witness and wet-ink signature.”

“QES and AI-powered identity verification are redefining how the property market combats fraud and accelerates transactions,” said Minh Nguyen, VP Identity Security at Entrust. “Our partnership with Veyco delivers a single, secure solution that empowers banks, mortgage lenders, estate agents, conveyancers, and legal firms to verify users with confidence and execute documents digitally with legal standing. Trust is defined in the moments of truth when access is granted, actions are decided, and identity is verified. By designing security around these moments of truth, organizations can better mitigate fraud and streamline digital experience for everyone.”

Within the Veyco app, signers verify their identity by capturing a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and a short selfie video. The Entrust identity verification solution checks the ID for authenticity and matches the biometric features to confirm the individual presenting the ID is the legitimate owner and is physically present. Once verified, users can immediately review and sign documents digitally. A qualified certificate is issued by Namirial, the Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) partner for Entrust, and a qualified electronic signature is applied to the document, protecting it from tampering and binding the signature to the verified signer. The signed document is delivered directly to the solicitor or agent – all within minutes and entirely in the Veyco app.

About Entrust:

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our comprehensive solutions help organizations secure every step of the identity lifecycle, from verifying identity at onboarding to securing connections and fighting fraud in everyday transactions. Ongoing monitoring supports compliance and safeguards keys, secrets, and certificates. With a foundation of identity-centric security, our customers can transact and grow with confidence. Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

About Veyco:

Veyco is dedicated to preventing property fraud by integrating identity verification, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening, source of funds checks, and QES into a single, seamless workflow. The solution helps law firms, estate agents, housing providers, and other stakeholders complete transactions securely and in compliance with UK regulations—without adding complexity for its clients.

1 Subject to applicable sector-specific requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317259377/en/

Contact

ken.kadet@entrust.com

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Veyco and Entrust join forces to power Qualified Electronic Signatures with AI-powered identity verification for secure, digital document signing.

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QES and AI-powered identity verification are redefining how the property market combats fraud and accelerates transactions.

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