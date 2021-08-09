Venues could escape Covid restrictions if they introduce vaccine passports

Venues may be given the chance to escape a reimposition of social distancing rules if they introduce vaccine requirements, it has been reported.

The Cabinet is looking to incentivise nightclubs and bars to take up vaccine passport systems by allowing them to keep operating without other Covid restrictions, The Telegraph has reported.

The Prime Minister has said vaccination will be made a condition of entry to nightclubs by the end of September but has not yet set out details.

Now it has been reported that ministers are considering an alternative option where venues with large indoor crowds are given a chance to escape other restrictions by voluntarily introducing vaccination checks.

Businesses will be keen to avoid a return to pandemic measures including capacity limits, mandatory table service and a ban on drinkers ordering at the bar.

Bosses fear restrictions may be reinisated in the colder months when Covid infections go up.

The Night Time Industries Association wants more clarity on what venues and capacity thresholds will be included in this autumn’s vaccine requirements.

“The questions are coming thick and fast from the sector as bookings and tickets sales have dropped off a cliff from the end of September because of the uncertainty, once again,” Michael Kill CEO of the trade body said.

“We are being taunted as an industry with the proposed implementation of Covid Passports at the end of September, while we understand the challenges around vaccinations within the younger age groups, the lack of understanding or clarity on what is being proposed here throughout the ranks of Government is frustrating operators.”

“As the Prime Minister said, we reserve the right to do what is necessary to protect the public and reduce transmission of the virus, including mandating the NHS COVID Pass in certain settings,” a UK government spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with organisations that operate large, crowded settings, where people are likely to be in close proximity to others outside their household, to encourage the use of the NHS COVID Pass.”