Vena Recognized as a Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions

Vena, the only Complete FP&A platform purpose-built to fully amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, has been named a Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions.

The report evaluates vendors in the financial close and consolidation market on two axes: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. According to Gartner, Completeness of Vision reflects vendors’ understanding of market direction, innovation and customer needs, while Ability to Execute evaluates product capabilities, sales and marketing execution, customer experience and overall operational effectiveness.

Vena’s Financial Close and Consolidation capabilities are delivered through the Vena Complete Planning platform and include financial consolidation, close workflow management, account reconciliation and regulatory reporting.

Recent enhancements, including the Vena Copilot Reporting & Analytics Agent, further support conversational reporting and automated financial statement generation once workflows are completed.

“We believe that being recognized in the 2026 Magic Quadrant reflects Vena’s strengths in configurable consolidation frameworks, real-time data connectivity and an intuitive, low-code experience that empowers finance teams to manage complex structures with minimal IT intervention,” said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. “We’re continuing to invest in AI-first workflows that orchestrate end-to-end financial processes where human users and AI agents collaborate to drive scalability and efficiency.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions, Jeffrin Francis, Renata Viana, 9 March 2026.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and MAGIC QUADRANT is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vena

Vena is the only agentic AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to harness the full power of Microsoft technology for finance teams everywhere. Leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

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Abstract

Vena Solutions has been named a Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions.

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We believe that being recognized in the 2026 Magic Quadrant reflects Vena’s strengths in configurable consolidation frameworks, real-time data connectivity and an intuitive, low-code experience.