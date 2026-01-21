Vbrick Recognized as a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Global Enterprise Video Platform Market Report

Vbrick, the leading end-to-end enterprise video platform provider, today announced its recognition as a leader in the Frost Radar™: Enterprise Video Platforms, 2025, which evaluates companies based on innovation and growth performance in the global enterprise video market.

The Frost & Sullivan report highlights organizations that demonstrate strong momentum in both technology innovation and market execution. Vbrick’s inclusion reflects its leadership in delivering secure, AI-powered, enterprise video solutions purpose-built for large, global, organizations.

“Vbrick stands out for its ability to deliver video seamlessly across business workflows while maintaining the highest standards for security and compliance,” said Alaa Saayed, Vice President of Research, Digital Content Services at Frost & Sullivan. “Its scalable architecture, growing AI capabilities, and innovation cadence position Vbrick as a strong partner for organizations that view video as a valuable and strategic business asset.”

As enterprise video platforms evolve from systems of record into systems of intelligence, organizations are increasingly turning to video as a critical source of institutional knowledge and insight. Vbrick’s platform supports the full video lifecycle, from creation and management to delivery and discovery, enabling organizations to securely turn video content into actionable intelligence embedded directly within everyday business workflows.

“Recognition in the Frost Radar reinforces our mission to transform unstructured video data into enterprise intelligence that can power any workflow, tool, or AI system,” said Paul Sparta, Vbrick Chairman and CEO. “As video becomes a foundational data source for AI-driven work, organizations need a platform that can understand it, operationalize it, and deliver its value wherever work happens.”

Vbrick’s flexible and extensible platform is uniquely differentiated by its native enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) and deep integrations with platforms such as ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, and Salesforce. The company’s AI-powered capabilities, including contextual smart search, automated metadata generation, transcription, text and audio translation, and an interactive AI video assistant help organizations turn expansive video libraries into accessible, high-value knowledge assets.

About Vbrick:

Vbrick transforms unstructured video data into a powerful source of enterprise intelligence. As the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider, Vbrick’s AI-powered, cloud-native solution delivers the right video asset to any business process or AI agent via MCP (Model Context Protocol). By turning video into a connected data layer that is searchable, secure, and seamlessly integrated, Vbrick enables organizations to harness their content’s full potential and accelerate work at scale. Learn more at vbrick.com.

